Nylon Bushings, Grommets, Plugs and Caps from NPA
by NPA Pty Ltd
For over 30 years this has been our core business and you won’t find a larger range anywhere in Australia. NPA stands out in range and quality. Whether you need it certified halogen free or UV resistant, our staff can help you find the perfect part for your project at the best price in Australia.
Some of the most popular products in this category include:
- Metric Hole Plugs / Rubber Grommets
- Taper Caps
- Tube Plugs / Universal Bushing / Snap Bushing / Dome Plug
- Vinyl End Caps
- Self Adhesive PCB Supports
- Tapped Spacers / Standoffs – Metric Round & Hex
- Self Adhesive Bumpers
Contact NPA Pty Ltd
10 Gray Street
Kilkenny
SA 5009
Tel: 08 8268 2733
Fax: 08 8268 1455
