Nylon Bushings, Grommets, Plugs and Caps from NPA

by NPA Pty Ltd
At NPA we value product certification. Tell us your project requirements & we’ll find the correctly certified products that you need.
  • Do we have the largest range of nylon bushings, grommets, plugs and caps in the Southern Hemisphere? We think so.
  • Perfectly balanced spacers!
  • Thin Panel Domed Plugs and Vented Plugs. Quick and easy installation with only fingertip pressure.
  • Vinyl end caps can be used for protecting and sealing: cables, tubes, wire, dowel, exposed threads. Also available in other sizes, colours and materials (eg silicon, EPDM).
logo

image

For over 30 years this has been our core business and you won’t find a larger range anywhere in Australia. NPA stands out in range and quality. Whether you need it certified halogen free or UV resistant, our staff can help you find the perfect part for your project at the best price in Australia.

Some of the most popular products in this category include:

  • Metric Hole Plugs / Rubber Grommets
  • Taper Caps
  • Tube Plugs / Universal Bushing / Snap Bushing / Dome Plug
  • Vinyl End Caps
  • Self Adhesive PCB Supports
  • Tapped Spacers / Standoffs – Metric Round & Hex
  • Self Adhesive Bumpers
NPA Pty Ltd information and contact details

Related NPA Pty Ltd News

Supplier news
Anti-vibration grommets dampen noise too
20/05/13 - Keystone Electronics Corp presents a newly developed series of anti-vibration grommets specifically engineered for electrical insulation, mechanical damping and noise suppress
Supplier news
New Keystone miniature SMT test point for PCBs from NPA
25/01/13 - NPA introduces a new miniature SMT test point recently added by Keystone Electronics Corp. to their test point range.
Supplier news
Keystone Electronics Corp’s innovated new miniature screw terminals available from NPA
25/05/11 - NPA releases the latest miniature screw terminals innovated by Keystone Electronics Corp.
Supplier news
NPA Supplies New PC Battery Clips for Lithium-Ion Batteries
13/09/10 - NPA introduces the low profile, thru-hole PC battery clips for Lithium-Ion cells by Keystone Electronics in diameters ranging from 17mm to 19mm.
Supplier news
Keystone's New 2010 Product Supplement from NPA Pvt. Ltd.
22/06/10 - NPA Pvt. Ltd. offers Keystone's new 2010 Product Supplement published by Keystone Electronics Corp., a major manufacturer of electronic interconnects and hardware.
Contact NPA Pty Ltd

(Head office) Update these details
10 Gray Street
Kilkenny
SA 5009
Tel: 08 8268 2733
Fax: 08 8268 1455
10 Gray Street,
Kilkenny
South Australia 5009
Tel: (+61) (08) 8268 2733
Fax: (+61) (08) 8268 1455

image
