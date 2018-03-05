Small motors added to NORD’s IE3 premium efficiency range

Small 0.12 kW motors are now available from NORD Drivesystems with an IE3 premium efficiency rating

NORD Drivesystems has expanded their IE3 premium efficiency motor range with the addition of smaller motor powers. NORD’s small motors have been introduced as an alternative to their comprehensive IE2 motor range, with the smaller-sized IE3 portfolio featuring rated power from 0.12 kW to 0.75 kW. The small motors find broad use in many drive applications, allowing entire plants to be equipped with eco-friendly, highly efficient drive systems.

While the efficiency percentiles for this performance class have only been defined in the last stage of the European Union Ecodesign Directive for electric motors and only recently been introduced into the international standard IEC 60034-30-1, there is no immediate need legally to act on motors this small as IE3 requirements within the EU only apply to motors rated at 7.5 kW or higher. Even the revised requirements of 2017, which cover smaller performance ratings, will only extend to 0.75 kW or larger systems.

However, the European Council for an Energy Efficient Economy (ECEEE) has identified in its Lot 30 consultation forum that motors below 750 W should be included in the quest to have only one eco-design regulation on electric motors ranging from 0.12 kW to 1000 kW.

The latest IE3 premium efficiency motors address the needs of companies that are concerned about the environment. NORD supplies the compact IE3 motors in IEC frame sizes; therefore, changing the specifications to IE3 will not require physical design changes to machinery and equipment.

NORD manufactures a comprehensive range of IE2, IE3 and IE4 efficiency class motors up to 200 kW, gearmotors up to 242,000 Nm and frequency inverters up to 160 kW.

For more information, please visit the NORD Drivesystems website at http://www.nord.com.