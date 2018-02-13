MAXXDRIVE helical gear units for extreme environments

NORD Drivesystems offers a broad range of trusted gear units for various industries and applications. Industrial gears from NORD feature a UNICASE housing for robust and reliable performance in heavy duty applications.

Components and units required for heavy duty industrial applications are exposed to harsh environments and need to be robust to ensure reliability and a long service life. Key requirements also include extremely high output torques, cost effectiveness and quiet running. Companies looking for an industrial gear drive to best match their heavy duty applications are best served by trusted brands that truly understand the environment and the exact application, helping avoid any costly downtime in future.

The new MAXXDRIVE is the latest industrial gear unit from NORD Drivesystems designed to provide high output torques from 15,000 Nm to 250,000 Nm. MAXXDRIVE is recommended for use in applications such as agitators, conveyor belt drives, mixers, mills, drums or crushers.

According to NORD Drivesystems Managing Director Martin Broglia, downtime in heavy duty industries is extremely costly – an issue addressed by NORD through their industrial gear units available as helical gear units or bevel gear units.

Martin elaborates that NORD is an industrial gear unit manufacturer with the world’s largest industrial gear UNICASE housing, specifically designed to accommodate large roller bearings and guarantee a longer service life.

NORD’s industrial gear units meet the key requirements of flexibility, durability and long service life. Key features include optimised geometries for excellent load capacity, low noise and a long service life; robust design thanks to high quality, low friction bearings; high durability from the UNICASE housing; and ability to be paired with any of NORD’s electric motors, increasing flexibility.

NORD MAXXDRIVE helical gear units

The MAXXDRIVE helical gear unit provides power from 1.5kW to 4000kW and is available in 11 sizes. The gear unit is supplied with various output shafts to ensure optimum connection for any application, and can be supplied with double or triple input shafts, IEC input flanges for direct connection of electric motors, output flanges and a range of suitable torque arms.

The bevel unit in the MAXXDRIVE range can withstand fluctuating ambient conditions thanks to a temperature management system, allowing its use under extreme conditions. Key features also include multiple cooling and heating options; easily accessible back stops fitted for quick and simple changes to the direction of rotation ensuring maximum flexibility; Taconite sealing on the input and output shafts guaranteeing a robust shield against dusty or wet environments; and accessible greasing points ensuring efficient maintenance.