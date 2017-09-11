NHP introduces high bay LED lighting for hazardous sites

NHP Electrical Engineering Products announces the release of new high bay LED lighting ranges from Cortem, designed specifically for use in hazardous environment applications.

Cortem’s EXEL-L and EVL high bay LED lights leverage advanced LED technology to deliver the highest lumen output per watt rating on the Australian and New Zealand markets, providing a distinct advantage over traditional lighting technology.

EXEL-L series high bay lights

The IECEx certified EXEL-L series allows installation in hazardous areas where a high degree of protection and resistance against corrosion is required. Key features include low operating temperatures; long life LED tubes sealed in a transparent resin; easy access to the inside part of the fixture thanks to the new reclining frame on which the LED tubes are housed; and simplified maintenance ensuring greater safety and quick service.

EVL series high bay lights

Key features include aluminium housing, specifically designed with a finned body to efficiently dissipate heat and minimise dust accumulation; Zone 1, 2, 21, and 22 compliance; and purpose-designed for compactness and light weight allowing for quick and easy installation, and reducing labour costs during installation and maintenance.

For more information, please visit the NHP Electrical Engineering Products website or call 1300 NHP NHP (AUS)/ 0800 NHP NHP (NZ).