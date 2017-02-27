Simplifying pipe inspection with GE’s Ca-Zoom PTZ cameras

The popular Ca-Zoom PTZ cameras from GE have revolutionised the challenging and often dangerous task of pipe inspection by speeding up the process, and improving both productivity and safety.

GE sets the industry benchmark for PTZ or pan-tilt-zoom cameras with their rugged yet highly specialised devices allowing fast and easy viewing of enclosed spaces such as pipes, eliminating the need for manual inspection. The powerful digital zoom lenses in these PTZ cameras enable detailed and accurate viewing, even from a considerable distance.

GE’s Ca-Zoom system is a proven range of PTZ cameras widely used across diverse industries for easy pipe inspections. The Ca-Zoom system combines a rugged construction and simple operation with highly advanced technological capabilities, making it the must-have remote visual inspection device for any area that’s unsafe or impossible for technicians to enter.

The self-contained Ca-Zoom PTZ cameras offer ease of use with a lightweight and compact design, capable of fitting through pipe diameters as low as 10cm; high manoeuvrability with a sensitive dual joystick control for positioning the camera as well as for navigating the menu and controlling character generation; versatility through several interchangeable camera heads with three different diameter options including a 36x optical with 12x digital zoom (PTZ 14) and 10x optical with 4x digital (PTZ 100); and a menu driven set-up with options for enabling or disabling the digital zoom range, brightness, inverted control of pan and tilt as well as the camera’s home positioning.

Key advantages also include superior illumination with high-powered lighting in the form of spotlights and flood lamps fully controllable to suit any inspection environment; excellent image quality enabled by high definition stills and full motion video recording to allow detailed and accurate viewing; and waterproof design [up to 45m (150 feet) or 4.5 bar (65 psi)] allowing underwater pipe inspections.

The Ca-Zoom also simplifies pipe inspections with its parallel laser measurement feature and ability to set and save up to 10 different locations and camera settings. The intuitive drop-down menu and full-featured embedded file management system enable operators to easily navigate the system as well as assess the inspection area in real-time to make more informed decisions.

