Should you rent or buy your pipe inspection camera?

Many businesses rely on remote visual equipment (RVI) such as pipe inspection cameras when they need to perform a real-time inspection of enclosed structures. Being equipped with technologically advanced instruments gives any business a crucial edge when it comes to faster and more accurate diagnosis of problems and a broader service offering.

While business owners understand the need for advanced inspection equipment, they are often not sure if they should be buying the instrument or simply renting it.

A plumbing business, for instance, has to regularly deal with blocked drains or pipe issues. Having access to remote CCTV camera technology is a great advantage as it enables them to quickly locate the blockage, identify the root cause of the problem, work out the most appropriate plan of action, and accurately quote for the job.

So should this business rent or lease a pipe inspection camera when they have a need or should they purchase one outright?

The decision to rent or buy depends very much on individual circumstances and it’s always best to discuss those with an experienced supplier who can help you weigh up the pros and cons of each option.

Some of the benefits of renting include access to the latest technology; tailor-made solutions to changing needs and fluctuations; ability to meet short-term needs; opportunity to trial new equipment; and cost-effective option with instrument hired on demand.

However, in the event you do buy a pipe inspection camera, your business will have a valuable capital asset on its books. Key advantages also include immediate access to advanced technology, which can be a critical competitive advantage; and ability to address a customer’s urgent issue with a pipe inspection camera ready to roll.

Pipe inspection cameras meet the toughest inspection challenges and deliver a host of benefits that boost productivity, protect assets and help ensure safety and quality standards.

Regardless of whether you intend to rent or buy, it’s important to use the services of a supplier who can provide a custom solution appropriate for your unique business needs and also back their products with quality support and service.

