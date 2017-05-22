Technical hands-on sessions for NI AWR Software at IMS 2017

Attendees at the upcoming 2017 International Microwave Symposium (IMS 2017) in Honolulu can look forward to a host of technical sessions featuring NI AWR software. Being held 4-8 June, these sessions will enable participants to directly use NI AWR software products and design a variety of RF/microwave circuits and systems.

Advance registration is required for all technical hands-on sessions.

Bits to Waves: Building a Modern Digital Radio in One Day

This fun and interactive short course focuses on the basic theory of modern digital radios and will have participants design and build their own radio aided by the use of NI AWR Design Environment.

Synthesize and Build a Custom HDTV Antenna in Two Hours

This two-hour hands-on AntSyn workshop begins with participants exploring the basics of antenna design and concludes with the actual design and fabrication of their own customised high-definition TV (HDTV) antenna.

VSS Hands-On Training

At these half-day sessions, attendees will be introduced to wireless communication, radar system and RF/microwave circuit design through hands-on examples using Visual System Simulator (VSS) wireless communication and radar system design software.

Schedule:

Bits to Waves: Building a Modern Digital Radio in One Day

Sunday, June 4, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Synthesize and Build a Custom HDTV Antenna in Two Hours

Wednesday, June 7, 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

VSS Hands-On Training

Wednesday, June 7, 9:00 a.m. and 1:15 p.m.

For more information on these technical hands-on sessions and to register, please visit: awrcorp.com/ims2017/ni-awr-software-ims2017

National Instruments will be showcasing recent advances in NI AWR software design solutions in Booth #740 at the IMS 2017.