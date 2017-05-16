Register for AWR Design Forum (ADF) 2017 Asia Pacific tour

Registration is now open for the 2017 Asia Pacific tour of the AWR Design Forum (ADF) featuring NI AWR Design Environment.

The 7th annual AWR Design Forum (ADF) tour kicks off in Japan, beginning with tour stops in Tokyo on June 30 and Osaka on July 7, and then continuing onto Korea, China and Taiwan in the following weeks.

ADF is an open forum that brings together NI AWR software customers, partners and microwave/RF engineering professionals to learn, network and collaborate on the design of today's microwave and RF circuits and systems.

Highlights of the 2017 tour include keynote talks; customer spotlight presentations; application-centric presentations on NI AWR software by AWR Group team members; and live demonstrations of NI AWR Design Environment V13.

Save the Date

Tokyo, Japan: Friday, June 30

Osaka, Japan: Friday, July 7

Seoul, Korea: Thursday, September 7

Beijing, China: Tuesday, September 26

Chengdu, China: Friday, September 29

Hsinchu, Taiwan: Tuesday, October 3

Register Now

The AWR Design Forum is free to attend but advance registration is required. Visit awrcorp.com/adf to learn more.

