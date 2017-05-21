Optimising the OCW coffee can radar design using NI AWR Software

The entire radar RF core of the redesigned system, consisting of a 3x3 card, Vivaldi antennas, and power supply

A new application note from NI AWR Design Environment describes how the original design of a simple coffee can radar from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) OpenCourseWare (OCW) online course was redesigned and optimised using NI AWR Software. The system, circuit and electromagnetic analysis capabilities of NI AWR software were utilised for the purpose.

The redesign was done using Visual System Simulator (VSS) system-level design software and AXIEM and Analyst EM simulators, allowing the ‘re-caffeinated’ radar system to deliver better performance while reducing the production cost as well as the footprint.

The OCW Coffee Can Radar Optimised in NI AWR Software application note can be found online.