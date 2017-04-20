NI’s new e-learning portal hosting AntSyn training videos

NI’s e-learning portal now hosts a new module for learning how to use AntSyn

National Instruments Aust & NZ announces that their e-learning portal is now hosting new training videos on using AntSyn.

NI’s e-learningportal now hosts a new module for learning how to use AntSyn antenna design, synthesis and optimisation technology. The four parts of this module include an introduction to AntSyn, a Wi-Fi antenna example, planar design export to AXIEM 3D planar electromagnetic (EM) simulator, and full 3D design export to Analyst 3D finite element method (FEM) simulator.

Based on a SaaS model, AntSyn is an automated antenna design, synthesis and optimisation tool that takes antenna engineering requirements as input and produces antenna designs as outputs using a proprietary algorithm to perform smart optimisations.

Designed to be used by both experts as well as those relatively new to antenna design, AntSyn addresses the growing need for rapid development of embedded miniaturised, high performance antennas demanded by Internet of Things (IoT) and other emerging wireless applications.

Current customers and evaluators of AntSyn and NI AWR Design Environment can access the e-learning portal at http://www.awrcorp.com/support-resources/customer-resources/e-learning-overview.