NI AWR software updates to be showcased in upcoming webinar

The webinar is part of Microwave Journal’s Technical Education Webinar Series

National Instruments Aust & NZ announces that their software, NI AWR Design Environment will be showcased in an upcoming webinar hosted by Microwave Journal.

Part of Microwave Journal’s Technical Education Webinar Series, the webinar, ‘Advanced Load Pull for Linear Power Amplifier Design’ will be held on April 11, 2017.

Sponsored by National Instruments and presented by Andy Hughes, solutions architect at AWR Group, NI, the webinar will highlight recently added capabilities within the NI AWR software that deal with complex sets of load-pull data used for power amplifier design.

Updates to the NI AWR software support digitally-modulated communication measurements such as adjacent channel power ratio (ACPR), error vector magnitude (EVM) and bit-error rate (BER) that can be contoured to provide further impedance optimisation and insight into the impact of varying load conditions.

How to register for the webinar

