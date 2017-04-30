NI AWR software to be showcased at Wireless Technology Park 2017 Tokyo

National Instruments Aust & NZ announces that the NI AWR software will be featured at NI Booth #10-1-4 at Wireless Technology Park (WTP) 2017, being held on May 24-26 in Tokyo, Japan.

In addition to software demonstrations of NI AWR Design Environment V13 and AntSyn, a 40-minute antenna design seminar will also be presented at the event.

Software Demonstrations

The software demonstrations at the NI booth will cover NI AWR Design Environment V13, Featuring 5G; Microwave Office for MMIC, RF PCB and Module Design; Visual System Simulator for Wireless Communications and Radar Systems; Analyst and AXIEM EM Technology for Interconnect Analysis; and AntSyn for Antenna Synthesis and Optimisation.

Technical Seminar

The technical seminar on Automatic Antenna Synthesis to Accelerate Design will be held on Wednesday, May 24, 11:20 a.m. in Room 6 of the Exhibition Hall.