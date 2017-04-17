NI AWR software helps RF Microtech quickly develop complex UWB filter

RF Microtech, an Italian developer of customer RF and microwave products, used NI AWR Design Environment to develop a very large and complex ultra-wideband (UWB) filter for preventing mobile service bands from interfering with a critical security control base station at the Expo Milano 2015 universal exposition.

Since the interference problem was discovered just a month ahead of the exposition’s opening, RF Microtech was under extreme pressure to deliver a validated EM simulation in two weeks and the complete deployable device within the month. RF Microtech used Microwave Office circuit design software to develop the solution.

Roberto Sorrentino, honorary president of RF Microtech explained that Microwave Office was chosen for the application because it could easily and quickly optimise the cascade of a series of full wave component blocks of a very large and complex UWB filter structure. Microwave Office helped them reduce optimisation and development time by 90 percent, a critical factor in delivering this project in a very short timeframe.

The complete success story can be viewed at http://www.awrcorp.com/customer-stories/rfmicrotech.

National Instruments (NI) manufactures innovative hardware and software products for computer-based measurement and automation applications.