NI AWR Design Environment to feature at NIWeek 2017

NIWeek 2017 will showcase the latest technologies in V13 of NI AWR software for 5G communications

The NI AWR Design Environment will be featured at the upcoming NIWeek 2017 in Austin, TX.

Being held at the Austin Convention Center from May 22 until May 25, NIWeek 2017 will showcase the latest technologies in V13 of NI AWR software for 5G communications at the 5G Wireless Pavilion during exhibition hours.

Additionally, NI AWR software experts will be joining the Design-to-Test panel session, as well as the new Women’s Leadership Forum and the Academic Forum.

Exhibition Hours: NI AWR Design Environment V13, Featuring 5G

Monday, May 22, 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.; Tuesday, May 23, 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.; Wednesday, May 24, 9:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Design-to-Test Panel: Improving the Semiconductor Design-to-Test Flow

Tuesday, May 23, 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m., Meeting Room 6A

Women’s Leadership Forum: Network, Collaborate and Share

Monday, May 22, 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Welcome and Introductions, Room 7; Thursday, May 25, 9:15 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Keynotes, Roundtable, Presentations, Room 10A/B

Academic Forum

Monday, May 25, 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Academic Pavilion

NIWeek 2017

NIWeek 2017 is a premier engineering and science conference designed to help attendees discover, learn, and engineer the future.

More information about NIWeek 2017 is available on the AWR website.

The NI AWR Design Environment software portfolio, available from National Instruments Aust & NZ , includes RF/microwave electronic design automation (EDA) tools such as Visual System Simulator for system design, Microwave Office/Analog Office for microwave/RF circuit design, and AXIEM and Analyst for electromagnetic analysis.