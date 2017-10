National Instruments Aust & NZ announces that new videos on leveraging features in NI AWR DesignEnvironment to streamline power amplifier (PA) and module design have been added to the AWR.TV YouTube channel.

The short, informative videos include PA Design: Advanced Source Pull, Harmonic/Modulated Signal Load Pull and Circuit Envelope, and Module Design: Multi-Technology Design Flow Improvements.

These videos can be viewed at AWR.TV within the PA (MMIC) Design and Module Design playlists.