MWE 2017 exhibition to showcase NI AWR Design Environment

National Instruments Aust & NZ (NI) announces that the NI AWR Design Environment software will be showcased at the Microwave Workshops and Exhibition (MWE) 2017 being held in Yokohama, Japan from November 29 to December 1, 2017. The NI AWR software will also be presented at the technical seminar on 5G filter design organised as part of the MWE 2017 event.

Software demonstrations for NI AWR Design Environment, which will be held in Booth #F-05, Exhibition Hall D at the MWE 2017, will highlight capabilities for the design of power amplifiers (PAs), antennas, communications and radar systems and more.

Booth Demonstrations in #F-05

What’s new in NI AWR Design Environment

Microwave Office for Microwave Monolithic Integrated Circuit (MMIC), RF Printed Circuit Board (PCB) and Module Design

Visual System Simulator (VSS) for Wireless Communications and Radar Systems

Analyst and AXIEM Electromagnetic (EM) technology for Interconnect Analysis

AntSyn for Antenna Synthesis and Optimization

Technical Seminar

Filter Design for 5G Millimetre Wave using the Microwave Office ANSYS HFSS Link

The technical seminar is being held on 1 December at 3:15 p.m. in Exhibition Hall, Seminar Room A.

For more information about MWE 2017, please visit awrcorp.com/news/events/event/mwe-2017.