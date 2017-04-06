Search
Microwave Journal presents ‘Introduction to Radar’ webinar on 18 April

By National Instruments Aust & NZ 06 April 2017
Supplier News
article image RF/Microwave Training Webinar Series: Introduction to Radar

National Instruments Aust & NZ (NI) announces a webinar on radar as part of the RF/Microwave Training Webinar Series organised by Microwave Journal.

Sponsored by NI, the webinar titled, ‘Introduction to Radar’ will be presented on 18 April 2017 by Scott Bullock, noted researcher and developer of radar simulators and spread spectrum receivers.

The webinar will cover topics such as radar detection and ranging, pulse versus continuous wave applications, radar modulation, radar path budget (basic radar equation), radar range equation, range ambiguity and mitigation, maximum and minimum detectable range, and plan position indicator (PPI) and A-scope.

For more information and to register, visit microwavejournal.com/events/1618-introduction-to-radar.

