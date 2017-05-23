Bristol Uni students win IMS PA design competition with NI AWR software

The PA showing the input matching network (IMN), the output matching network (OMN), and the stabilisation network, as well as the Vgs and Vds supply points

Engineering students from the University of Bristol, UK won the 2016 International Microwave Symposium (IMS) high-efficiency power amplifier (PA) student design contest using NI AWR software from National Instruments .

Working under the supervision of Dr Souheil Ben Smida, the students, Paolo Enrico de Falco, James Birchall and Laurence Smith designed a single-ended RF PA that met the main challenge of the competition to maximise the overall power-added efficiency (PAE) of the PA while amplifying a time-varying envelope signal, without compromising the linearity performance.

Dr Souheil Ben Smida, lecturer in the Electronic and Electrical Engineering Department at University of Bristol said access to the complete high-frequency suite of tools in NI AWR Design Environment combined with the usability of the software enabled the students to successfully overcome the challenges of maximising PA efficiency to win this prestigious design competition.