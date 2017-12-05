Search
Addressing efficiency and linearity with a single-ended class AB power amplifier

By National Instruments Aust & NZ 05 December 2017
article image NI AWR Design Environment

National Instruments Aust & NZ announces that a new application note featuring NI AWR Design Environment is available for download.

The new application note discusses the novel design of a single-ended RF power amplifier (PA) that exploits the ‘sweet spots’ in Class AB amplifier responses and optimises third-harmonic termination to maximise the overall power-added efficiency (PAE) of the PA without compromising the linearity performance.

The design flow uses Microwave Office circuit design software for all circuit simulations and focuses on finding accurate models for the devices and lumped elements used.

The application note, Addressing Efficiency and Linearity with a Single-Ended Class AB Power Amplifier with Optimized Third Harmonic Termination can be downloaded online.

