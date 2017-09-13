3-stage Doherty amplifier developed with NI AWR software

National Instruments Aust & NZ announces that their software, NI AWR Design Environment has been used by Slipstream Engineering Design Ltd to successfully develop a complex, modified three-level Doherty power amplifier (PA) for use in security-related counter-terrorism equipment. The PA is designed for equipment that operates far below the power levels, yielding optimum power-added efficiency,

The Slipstream Design team not only had to balance the PA’s performance to operate optimally at both high- and low-power levels, but also work within a tight design schedule to deliver a right-the-first-time prototype.

NI AWR Design Environment was chosen for the three-stage Doherty PA design due to the software’s superior nonlinear large-signal harmonic balance technology.

According to Dr Michael Roberts, technical director at Slipstream Design, Microwave Office software is an invaluable tool that enables them to deliver products according to their flexible and responsive business model. The software is used in all stages of product development, from providing confidence in quoting to detailed and in-depth modelling (both nonlinear and EM) through the final delivery phase.

The complete success story can be viewed online.