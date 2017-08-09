New ultrasonic signal processors and drivers from Texas Instruments

Mouser Electronics announces the availability of the PGA460 and PGA460-Q1 ultrasonic signal processors and drivers from Texas Instruments (TI).

The automotive (PGA460-Q1) and non-automotive (PGA460) devices are ultrasonic sensors that support wide-distance object detection at low power, making them ideal for addressing a broad range of ultrasonic position sensing and robotics applications.

The TI PGA460 and PGA460-Q1 devices are highly integrated system-on-chip (SoC) ultrasonic transducer drivers and signal conditioners with an advanced DSP core. The devices feature two driver-based topologies: a transformer-based topology that uses a complementary low-side driver pair that can drive a transducer using a step-up transformer, or a direct-drive topology that utilises external high-side FETs.

Object detection is achieved using an echo signal, which reliably detects at distances from 5cm up to 11m. This functionality is possible through the devices’ analogue front-end (AFE), consisting of a low-noise amplifier followed by a programmable time-varying gain stage feeding into an analogue-to-digital converter (ADC). This digitised signal is then processed in the DSP core for both near-field and far-field object detection using time-varying thresholds.

Key features also include a time-command interface (TCI), a one-wire USART asynchronous interface and a CMOS-level USART provided as communication interfaces; and on-chip system diagnostics to provide information such as transducer voltage, frequency and decay time.

TI PGA460 devices are supported by the BOOSTXL-PGA460 evaluation module, which works with a TI MSP430 USB LaunchPad evaluation kit to create a USB-to-PC GUI communication bridge.

To learn more about the PGA460 and PGA460-Q1 devices and the BOOSTXL-PGA460 evaluation module, please visit the Mouser website.