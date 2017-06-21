Rollon standardises Seventh Axis system for robots

Motorised linear stages help users extend the reach and versatility of modern robots. To meet this requirement, Rollon Italy has developed a standardised Seventh Axis system as part of their extensive and proven linear product range.

Rollon’s system features mounts suitable for height adjustable floor, wall and ceiling mount applications, with larger sizes fitted with a walk-over plate; energy chains as standard on all sizes; strokes up to 46m; and a total load capacity up to 2000kg.

The range features precision aluminium extrusions, rack and pinion drives, and mounting pads to suit most common robots such as FANUC, MITSUBISHI, ABB, KUKA and NACHI, and is supplied servo motor-ready to suit a wide range of manufacturers.

Designed around speeds up to 4m/s, acceleration up to 4m/s/s and repeatability of ±0.05mm, Rollon offers simple solutions for robot OEMs and end-users alike. The range can also be factory customised as needed.

Rollon systems are available in Australia from Motion Technologies .