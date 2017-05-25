New standalone Ethercat interface encoder from ELAP

ELAP’s new Ethercat interface encoder is steady, fast and ready to integrate into a range of applications such as I/O systems, drives, sensors and actuators

Motion Technologies announces the release of a new standalone Ethercat interface encoder designed to simplify integration into a range of applications.

ELAP’s new Ethercat interface encoders are steady, fast and ready to integrate into a range of applications such as I/O systems, drives, sensors and actuators. The Ethercat certified design reduces system cabling and can simplify the architecture of networks.

Designed for easy installation and maintenance, the new Ethercat interface encoder features four LED indicators as standard to display operational status while in motion; IP67 rating and operating temperature range up to 70°C to operate without hassle in harsh environments; and sleek system design with several mechanical interface options.

The MEM-BUS Ethercat combines with ELAP encoder technology to offer a flexible number of nodes and net topologies, providing freedom in system architecture. Slaves are automatically addressed, reducing system feedback lag. The smart encoder has a range of settable parameters that allow for flexible operations including counting direction for bi-directional applications. The measuring steps per revolution can be adjusted up to 13-bit resolution, allowing for system commissioning and tuning. Additionally, the total measuring length in steps and speed resolution can be manipulated to give an added edge to flexibility.