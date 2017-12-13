New gear motor series for washdown food applications

Motion Technologies presents two new gear motors designed for washdown applications in the food, beverage and packaging industries.

With the new gear motor series AKM41E-BF06 and AKM62K-BK17 in their Washdown Food versions, Kollmorgen has been able to realise most of the transport and rotary applications in the food and beverage industry, as well as downstream packaging using standardised drive solutions. This is based on combining an AKM servomotor with highly efficient gearheads and the AKD servo drive with EtherCAT.

Key advantages of the ready-to-install drive units with a consistent, hygienic design include significantly reduced cleaning times due to smooth and water-repellent surfaces; low energy costs thanks to the highly efficient motor/gearhead combinations; and simplified design options for machines implemented by means of space-saving assembly without additional stainless steel casings.

Thanks to the use of FDA-compliant materials and the specially rounded housing design, the motor/gearhead combinations from Kollmorgen meet the highest hygiene standards and reduce the risk of product contamination and recalls.

