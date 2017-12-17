IP69K rated right angle gearheads for the food industry

Motion Technologies presents a new range of right angle gearheads from Cone Drives designed to address the demand for hygienic stainless steel equipment within the Australian food industry.

The IP69K rated right angle gearheads developed by Cone Drives have gone through rigorous testing and certification in the US, and are designed to survive caustic washdown environments. The gearheads are available in various sizes with standard NEMA flange options as well as solid or hollow shaft options.

A double bearing system incorporated on the input shaft eliminates leaks and ensures perfect motor alignment for longer life. The smooth stainless steel design assures easy cleaning and bacteria-free surfaces, meeting the hygiene requirements in the food industry.