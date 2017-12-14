Duff-Norton linear actuators for agriculture and industry

Motion Technologies presents the Duff-Norton line of linear actuators designed for use in various commercial, industrial and even agricultural applications.

Available in load capacities ranging from 27 pounds to 25 tons, and featuring gear or belt driven, acme screw and ball screw systems with various AC and DC input voltages, Duff‐Norton linear actuators are suitable for opening and closing, tilting and pivoting, lifting and lowering, and positioning requirements.

The linear actuators are used in applications involving gates, dampers, oven and processing tank doors, antennas and agricultural equipment, among many more. Custom designs are also available for special applications.

Linear actuators are now being used in place of pneumatics and hydraulics for applications where high maintenance and environmental problems are a concern, especially to crops and livestock.