New SLD functional safety programmable loop display

Moore Industries introduces the SIL 3 capable SLD functional safety programmable loop display for use in Safety Instrumented Systems (SIS). Part of the FS Functional Safety Series family, the loop-powered SLD provides reliable and accurate display of real-time process status in mA, percent, or any designated 5-character Engineering Units (EGU). Built for Safety Instrumented Functions (SIF), the SLD can be taken out of the loop with the LMD option (Loop Maintenance Diode) without affecting the integrity of the safety function.

The SLD is certified by exida with full Functional Safety approval after rigorous evaluation to ensure conformance with strict IEC 61508 standards for safety-related applications.

Key features of the SLD functional safety programmable loop display include DTM programmability with user oriented basic configuration for fast and accurate setup; ability to be programmed with any FDT compliant host or program such as PACTware utilising Moore Industries’ DTM and USB communication cable; and DTM programmability allowing custom scaling to display percent or scaled directly in engineering units to show process measurements such as pressure, temperature, level, or flow.

Additional settings for display such as span, zero, input range, display range, and filtering frequency are easy to program. The SLD is loop-powered using less than 2.3 Volts, includes robust RFI/EMI protection, and has an easy-to-read display with two rows of large characters. Additional flexibility comes from the 360-degree mounting, which allows the SLD to be mounted at any angle in almost any environment using one of Moore Industries’ explosion-proof and flameproof housings.

The SIL 3 capable third-party certified SLD functional safety programmable loop display provides a reliable solution for accurately displaying process status in a safety loop. The SLD can accurately read any 4-20mA signal, displays information with phenomenal accuracy of ±0.012% of input scale, and is flexible enough to be mounted anywhere.

The SLD continues to support Moore Industries’ reputation for reliability and customer satisfaction with up to 5 years between scheduled calibrations.