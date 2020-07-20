Coming soon: The new MEX App for Android and Windows devices

The new MEX Apps will allow you to work with MEX anywhere

The MEX App will soon be available for Android and Windows devices with the new maintenance app in the final stages of development. MEX will also be releasing an updated version of their iOS app.

The latest development opens up the MEX maintenance software to a whole host of devices including Android phones, tablets and surfaces.

Seamless access even without a network

The MEX App can be accessed anywhere – even in areas without a network – thanks to the Sync and Go functionality. Simply download the data you need onto your device and go about your business. Set the syncing options to automatic or manual so that when you are back within network range, all the data is updated.

Features and functions

Taking on the look and feel of MEX 15, the new Apps are easy to navigate with the details forms giving the user more information than ever before. Barcoding has never been easier; find Assets and Catalogue items by simply pointing and shooting; NFC reading capabilities for a more robust App; and a new Document Management option for Work Orders and Drawings that allows the user to download the files they need to take to the job site – these are some of the feature highlights of the new MEX App.

Access your Assets, Work Orders and History; enter Readings, View Drawings and other Documents; run Reports; work with Requests; and access Stores options such as Catalogue Listing, Purchasing, Issues and Goods Receipt, Stores Transfers and Stores Reports among many more.

The new MEX Apps will allow you to work with MEX anywhere, at any time and – best of all – on any device.