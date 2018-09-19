Search
They say there are two certainties in life, death and taxes. Manufacturers can add a third item to the list – machinery breakdown.

Celebrating 25 years of Maintenance Management

By MEX 19 September 2018
Supplier News
MEX: Celebrating 25 years of Maintenance Management
Leading Australian maintenance software experts MEX is celebrating their 25th anniversary this year.

Founded by Stephen Ninnes in 1993, the proudly Australian owned and operated MEX has indeed come a long way from their modest beginnings with just two employees to a team of 25 full-time staff. After 25 years in the Maintenance Management industry, the company has grown to become Australia’s No 1 Computerised Maintenance Management System and a leading Maintenance Software vendor in the region.

MEX’s maintenance software was initially written in Magic, followed by Microsoft Access, SQL and .Net to the HTML 5 and JavaScript based system that is now accessible on more devices than ever before.

MEX’s achievements in the maintenance software field are many with their powerful software package having helped an immense number of customers over the years. MEX now caters for over 12,000 users worldwide with the system being used in almost half the countries in the world.

MEX offers a range of CMMS options and add-ons including MEX Maintenance Software, FleetMEX Fleet Management, MEX Ops maintenance request tool, Dashboard KPIs and the MEX iOS App.

MEX will continue to focus on affordability and user-friendly operation, as well as a full and effective customer support service to back it up.

Take a look at the MEX journey below:

MEX Celebrates 25th Anniversary


