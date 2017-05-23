White Paper: The importance of calibration for balances and scales

Mettler Toledo has released a new white paper that discusses the importance of calibration tests for balances and scales.

The new Mettler Toledo whitepaper discusses the subject of calibration and its importance to industry.

‘What Is Calibration?’ describes balance or scale calibration as an essential part of the process of achieving accurate results. Ignoring this important activity turns weighing into guesswork, causing problems for the process in which the measurement is used, and damaging the company’s reputation for accuracy and quality.

Even high-quality weighing instruments such as balances and scales become less reliable over time. Daily wear-and-tear and external factors such as mechanical shocks degrade balance performance and accuracy. Calibration uses a strict operational procedure to determine the difference between the instrument’s measured value and a test weight’s true value to determine if adjustment is necessary.

