White paper on routine tests to make moisture analysers function well

A new white paper has been published by Mettler Toledo to detail routine tests required to ensure proper functioning of halogen moisture analysers.

The new white paper titled Moisture Analyser Routine Testing is an informative 6-part paper discussing the routine tests necessary to ensure reliable moisture content determination using a halogen moisture analyser. The recommended tests and testing frequencies are presented in a framework that takes into account the amount of risk of the process in which the moisture analysis is being performed.

A moisture analyser can show measurement error based on the performance of the heating unit, the performance of the weighing unit, and how the sample has been prepared. Since temperature deviations are more likely than weighing deviations, and have a bigger impact on the moisture result, the heating unit performance will need to be tested with higher frequency.

To learn more about what influences moisture analyser accuracy and how you can eliminate the primary sources of measurement error via appropriate routine testing, download the whitepaper now.