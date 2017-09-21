White Paper discusses impact of ISO 9001:2015 on weighing processes

Mettler Toledo has released a new white paper that discusses the impact of the latest ISO 9001:2015 standards on weighing and calibration processes at ISO 9001 certified organisations.

The ISO 9001 standard sets out the requirements for a quality management system (QMS), helping businesses and organisations become more efficient and improve customer satisfaction. The new ISO 9001:2015 standard was released in 2015 with certified organisations given three years to update their QMS with the revisions before September 2018.

Good Weighing Practice, established by Mettler Toledo in 2007 uses proven expertise and well-established methodology to assist organisations in implementing the risk-based process approach requirements of ISO 9001:2015. The free white paper, ‘ISO 9001:2015 and Weighing’ discusses how the latest standard places greater emphasis on the process approach, with risk-based thinking becoming an important focus. In addition to recommending the implementation of the Plan-Do-Check-Act (PDCA) cycle to achieve continuous improvement, the white paper also advises organisations about their obligations to ensure every balance or scale used in a weighing process is accurate enough to achieve the intended results.

Mettler Toledo will assist any organisation with making a simple transition to the latest revisions of ISO 9001 for any process involving weighing. The elements required for each stage of the PDCA cycle are already defined and fully developed within the GWP Recommendation and GWP Verification packages, making it easy to ensure that any weighing process is ISO 9001 compliant.

Mettler Toledo’s free white paper explains the latest revisions in the ISO 9001 standard and their implications for weighing processes. In addition to explaining risk-based thinking and its application to weighing processes, the white paper also describes Good Weighing Practice, which is a perfect fit for compliance with ISO 9001:2015, and offers the ideal way to apply a PDCA cycle for weighing processes.