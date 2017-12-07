New webinar on protecting weighing accuracy

Mettler Toledo introduces an on-demand webinar on the subject of weighing accuracy as well as the external factors that can influence weighing outcomes. An unreliable weighing result can have a cascading effect downstream, impacting the quality of the final result.

The Mettler Toledo webinar, “Worry-free weighing:Dealing with static and drafts" will be presented by guest presenter Prof. Dr. Peter Ryser from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (EPFL) in Lausanne.

The webinar will cover tips and advice for laboratory personnel on how to reduce or eliminate the effects of disruptive influences on weighing, including electrostatic charges, temperature variations, and air turbulence or drafts. It will discuss simple steps that can be taken to address these problems, as well as weighing accessories to make the tasks of a balance operator more straightforward and less error-prone.

The webinar will also discuss two of the latest innovations in weighing technology specifically designed to minimise external influences on analytical and precision balances:

StaticDetect

Automatic static detection for analytical balances; warns whether a weighing result has been influenced by an electrostatic charge and indicates the magnitude of error.

SmartPan

Innovative weighing pan designed for precision balances, delivering a more accurate weighing result in less than half the time, especially in an unstable environment.

Webinar participants will learn how to improve weighing accuracy by recognising common external influences; understand how to avoid or control the effect of electrostatic charges on weighing results; realise how to manage temperature differences to maximise the accuracy of weighing; and recognise what can be done to eliminate the effect of drafts or air turbulence on the weighing result.

Laboratory managers, technicians, research assistants and supervisors; balance users; quality managers and consultants; and anyone who is concerned with accurate weighing in the laboratory can participate in this seminar.

For more information, please visit the Mettler Toledo website.