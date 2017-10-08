New webinar on data integrity in GxP-regulated laboratories

The webinar will provide tips on improving data management processes in the lab

With increasingly stringent regulatory inspection processes, it has become critical for managers and scientists in regulated laboratories to understand key issues surrounding data integrity and ensure compliance.

Mettler Toledo has introduced a new free on-demand webinar titled ‘The Importance of Data Integrity in GxP Regulated Laboratories’, which will provide tips on improving data management processes and address any weaknesses, so as to ensure compliance with current regulations.

Presented by independent experts Bob McDowall and Isabelle Mattmann, the 45-minute data integrity webinar explains the definition of data integrity according to regulatory bodies; current regulatory guidance issued by FDA and MHRA and inspection trends; using the ALCOA+ criteria to ensure data integrity in the lab; practices to avoid, using examples of regulatory citations for non-compliance; what data should be assessed; and practical advice and recommendations on how to improve data management processes and address data integrity weaknesses in a typical laboratory, using solutions such as LabX software.

The importance of data integrity

Data integrity is a critical factor in the pharmaceutical industry, especially when it comes to product quality and the submission of information to regulatory agencies. A statement from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) warned that data integrity was a key focus of their enforcement efforts in July 2014. The UK Medicines and Healthcare Products Agency (MHRA) went further and issued GMP Data Integrity Definitions and Guidance for Industry in January 2015.

However, an increasing number of inspections are seeing data integrity issues including infringements, such as incomplete data, lack of audit trails and falsification of results.

