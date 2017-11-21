New limited edition 2018 calendar to help refine lab practices

Mettler Toledo announces the availability of a new limited edition lab calendar for 2018, featuring useful information to help readers refine weighing practices in the lab.

For 2018, Mettler Toledo will combine their tailor-made weighing solutions and a wealth of useful information for improving lab processes with a new, limited edition lab calendar. Laboratory Weighing Expertise 2018 provides a calendar that dedicates a page to each month of the year, with each month focussing on an important aspect of accurate, productive lab weighing. Each page also includes free value content related to the topic to help readers refine lab practices.

Mettler Toledo’s limited edition print calendar features a high-quality, colourful wall calendar; monthly value content that includes information on the upcoming ISO revision, laboratory productivity, proper moisture analysis techniques and service; and fascinating visuals that will help users discover the ‘Things that Changed the World’ and how they apply to day-to-day lab life.

Special links and QR codes on each page also give access to white papers, guides and more. Users will find tips and tricks to help optimise weighing performance and processes such as moisture analysis, calibration and routine balance testing.

Order Mettler Toledo’s limited edition, full-colour 2018 print calendar today.