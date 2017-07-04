New halogen moisture analysis application guide

I would like to enquire about Mettler Toledo

Tested by Mettler Toledo application specialists, the free collection of plastic drying methods assists operators to find the right drying method for a sample

Mettler Toledo has published a free collection of plastic drying methods that will help operators define a drying method for use in a halogen moisture analysis application.

Halogen moisture analysis is an effective, fast, and ASTM-accepted test method to check the moisture content in plastic granulates. Conventional moisture analysis methods such as the Karl Fischer titration method require chemicals while a drying oven can take several hours. A halogen moisture analyser offers an easy and quick way to carry out moisture analysis, even by untrained operators.

Halogen moisture analysis has also been included in The American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM) as a standard test method for moisture content determination in plastics by loss in weight in designation D6980-12. However, defining a drying method that fits the standard using a halogen moisture analyser requires know-how and several test runs to find ideal method parameters.

Mettler Toledo’s free drying method collection helps to get fast, accurate and repeatable moisture results. Tested by Mettler Toledo application specialists, the free collection of plastic drying methods assists operators to find the right drying method for a sample.

Moisture analyser results are compared to the Karl Fischer titration reference values. Sample preparation tips and analysis method parameters included in the guide allow manufacturers to get started with a halogen moisture analysis that delivers reliable and repeatable results and avoids waste due to bad production batches.

Accurate moisture analysis helps to provide trouble-free compounding and injection moulding. By delivering repeatable results in less time, Mettler Toledo’s HX204 halogen moisture analysers represent an excellent choice for fast, accurate analysis for both in-process control and final quality control.

Discover a simple way to determine the moisture content of plastics by downloading this free collection of pre-defined drying methods.