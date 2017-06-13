New e-training course on accurately interpreting TGA curves

The evaluation of measurements is often the most difficult part of the TGA method

A new e-training course from Mettler Toledo will teach participants on how to accurately interpret curves created by thermogravimetric analysis (TGA). The comprehensive training course, TGA Curve Interpretation will be delivered through a live webinar session and modules for self-paced learning that can be completed at any time. Real-time interaction with Mettler Toledo experts during the webinar will enhance understanding of this important thermal analysis tool.

The live segment of TGA Curve Interpretation will be offered three times on June 28th, 2017 to allow participation from around the globe. Both the live session and self-paced modules are included in a one-time course fee of $100.

A method employed to characterise physical and chemical material properties as a function of temperature in a precisely controlled atmosphere, thermogravimetric analysis provides valuable information for quality control, development and research. TGA finds application in thermoplastics, elastomers, thermosets, metals, and ceramics, as well as in the chemical, building, food, and pharmaceutical industries.

However, the evaluation of measurements is often the most difficult part of the TGA method. Mettler Toledo’s webinar and e-learning modules will discuss crucial issues related to interpreting TGA curves, including how to handle overlapping mass changes and identify evolved gases. Participants will also receive valuable tips on obtaining additional information using complementary techniques such as MS, FTIR, and GC/MS.

The live event will include a Q&A with Mettler Toledo experts.

