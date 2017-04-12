Mettler Toledo’s new Moisture Analysis Library

The Moisture Application Library from Mettler Toledo is designed to streamline moisture analysis workflows for lab operators and quality managers around the world.

Moisture analysis is a critical part of many processes in R&D, quality control, and production labs. Mettler Toledo has catalogued more than 120 halogen moisture analyser (HMA) methods for a variety of samples across all industries. These labs will find the HMAs an attractive option for this critical test because it typically takes just 5-15 minutes as against several hours taken by standard oven-based Loss-on-Drying (LoD).

The Moisture Application Library uses a comprehensive filter set to browse through data sheets, providing method parameters and sample preparation suggestions to help implement reliable moisture analysis in the lab and achieve results comparable to the standard method.

Mettler Toledo has performed this initial research for more than 120 sample types and cross-validated them against reference methods to help develop an effective and robust method for distinct samples in the lab.

Designed for ease of use, the library requires the user to simply enter information regarding the sample into the search engine. Once entered, the library shows all methods that match the search criteria and generates a downloadable PDF for each. These quick-start method guides include detailed method parameters, including how to prepare samples for both the standard method and for HMAs. An XML file is also provided, which allows users to load the parameters directly into their Mettler Toledo HX204, HS153 or HC103 HMA.

Mettler Toledo is confident that the library will be helpful to lab operators and quality managers around the world who seek to save time and streamline moisture analysis workflows using halogen moisture analysis.

Learn more about the Mettler ToledoMoisture Application Library.