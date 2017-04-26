Mettler Toledo’s 8 Wastes Guide optimising lab workflows with Lean

A new Mettler Toledo guide aims to apply lean management principles in laboratory environments to optimise workflows and improve efficiencies.

Labs often perform the same operations repeatedly, causing process steps to become familiar. Consequently, lab operators and managers find it difficult to assess these processes with a critical eye, especially in the absence of a systematic methodology to help them identify wasteful or unnecessary actions.

The new 8 Wastes Guide from Mettler Toledo helps identify non-value adding or unnecessary steps in routine workflows in laboratories. Commonly performed tasks are then streamlined to achieve productivity and cost efficiencies.

Originally identified by Toyota’s chief engineer Taiichi Ohno within the context of their manufacturing program, the 8 Wastes framework can be applied to labs of all types to improve lead times and process accuracy.

Incorporating inputs from internal and external process experts, Mettler Toledo’s 8 Wastes Guide will provide lab operators and managers with a concrete methodology for identifying time- and resource-wasting lab efforts. This will help optimise routine workflows such as buffer preparation, batch release, and other common activities.

Mettler Toledo’s 8 Wastes Guide describes the eight wastes according to the acronym ‘DOWNTIME’: Defects; Over-production; Waiting time; Not engaging all employees; Transportation; Inventory; Motion/distances; and Extra-processing.

Using examples from a range of workflows, the guide identifies where these wastes typically occur in a laboratory environment and translates its wisdom into applicable guidelines for assessing workflows using common lab equipment. Laboratory managers and operators can gain a clear idea of where lean potential can be found in day-to-day processing efforts.

Lab operators and supervisors can use the 8 Wastes Guide to help eliminate errors and improve overall quality and efficiency by ensuring that processes are optimised and sustainable. The guide will also show how to determine the cost- and resource-savings impact of changes that are being contemplated.

Download the guide to learn how to apply 8Wastes methodology for process improvements and cost savings in the lab.