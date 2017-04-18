Search
Lean Laboratory lessons from Mettler Toledo's free lab expertise library
Lean Laboratory lessons from Mettler Toledo’s free lab expertise library

By Mettler Toledo 18 April 2017
Supplier News
article image Lean principles can deliver significant improvements in the laboratory
The free online laboratory expertise library by Mettler Toledo offers comprehensive lessons on the concept of ‘Lean Laboratory’ including insights and benefits.

‘Lean Laboratory’ is being implemented in many industries to eliminate mistakes, reduce delays, lower costs and enhance the quality of a product or service with the ultimate goal being to improve the economic efficiency of an organisation. A lean laboratory is one, which is focused on delivering results in the most efficient way, both in terms of cost and speed with the most efficient use of resources.

Lean laboratory principles provide guidance on how to analyse and optimise each process or workflow, observe the value-added steps in each process and then eliminate any time-wasting or unnecessary steps.

Lean principles can deliver significant improvements in the laboratory, such as simplified processes, reduced lead times, increased lab productivity, higher quality, and improved efficiency.

The Mettler Toledo Laboratory Expertise Library has developed the Lean Laboratory compendium, which includes a series of free resources on Lean Laboratory topics, such as guides, checklists, webinars, videos and articles.

Mettler Toledo’s Lean Laboratory compendium covers specific aspects of the approach including housekeeping and 5S, value stream mapping for process analysis, and eliminating waste using the 8 Wastes method.

The Laboratory Expertise Library is a collaborative space offering a wealth of free information and advice on a range of critical laboratory issues. The topics are carefully selected to focus on the daily concerns of laboratory managers and personnel, and include issues such as electrostatic effects on weighing, regulatory compliance, calibration, and sample preparation. 

Calibration Laboratory Process Analysis