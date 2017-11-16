Lean Lab Glossary provides quick reference to Lean terminology

Mettler Toledo has introduced a new glossary that seeks to simplify terminology related to lean management principles and enable smoother application in the laboratory environment.

Lean management principles are being successfully applied to laboratories to simplify and optimise processes. Lean manufacturing and management principles are finding application in R&D and quality control labs around the world as companies seek to improve overall efficiency and keep up with ever-changing markets.

However, given the broad scope of the subject, lab users, especially newcomers may find it challenging to remember lean terms and their meaning.

The new Lean Lab Glossary applies a lean approach for the introduction and application of a variety of methods, tools, and processes to the workplace, which come hand-in-hand with new acronyms and terminology.

Designed as a comprehensive ‘Dictionary of Lean Lab Terms’, the Lean Lab Glossary includes a list of key acronyms and terms commonly used in lean management, with short explanations of potential applications also provided for each concept. The Glossary not only helps users understand lean lab principles, but also provides an excellent overview of the practical benefits of introducing lean.

Organisations and laboratories adopting lean methods gain from a range of usable techniques and tools that focus on reducing lead times, lab costs, and levels of work-in-progress (WIP) as well as improve right-first-time (RFT) performance.

Mettler Toledo’s simple reference guide to lean lab terms, Lean Lab Glossary can be downloaded today to better understand how a lean approach can deliver great benefits for a lab.