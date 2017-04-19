LabX software helping SOLIDpower eliminate error during manufacturing

A precision balance coupled with LabX software from Mettler Toledo is helping SOLIDpower record and calculate weighing results without error in their manufacturing process.

Italy-based solid oxide fuel cell manufacturer SOLIDpower was struggling to manually record and calculate the weighing results of a precise, layer-by-layer application of catalyst to its revolutionary fuel cells. Solid oxide fuel cells are electrochemical devices that convert the chemical energy present in a gaseous fuel to electrical power in a highly efficient process.

SOLIDpower’s manufacturing process involves applying anode and cathode layers to a central electrolyte layer using a proprietary metallic spray, followed by heat-treating the result. A final layer is ‘screen printed’ onto the cell to provide electrical contact between cells. When run, charged oxygen atoms in the air at the anode travel uni-directionally across the electrolyte to react with hydrogen in the fuel gas creating water and free electrons. Stacks of these cells generating free electrons as usable power can produce a unit that operates everyday applications.

Optimum performance is ensured by weighing in-process fuel cells before and after the application of each layer of metallic spray to quantify the addition of the correct material amount. In doing so, calculations were being performed and recorded by hand at SOLIDpower, leaving room for error. To ensure optimum product performance, SOLIDpower turned to Mettler Toledo for a solution.

Today, a Mettler Toledo precision balance combined with LabX laboratory software is automatically recording the before-and-after weight values against unique sample IDs. All calculations are performed and results recorded automatically, eliminating manual transcription and assuring traceability.

Mettler Toledo is proud to be enabling SOLIDpower’s vision of reducing global emissions and other harmful particulates through the use of its innovative fuel cells.

Learn more about Mettler Toledo XPE precision balances and how they can combine with LabX laboratory software to enhance manufacturing processes.