Fully integrated metal detector on a conveyor

Mettler Toledo has introduced a new range of conveyorised metal detection systems designed specifically for industrial production lines.

Industrial metal detectors integrated with the production line in food, non-food and pharmaceutical applications allow manufacturers to fulfil their regulatory obligations by providing a fully tested and reliable product inspection program, while also increasing consumer safety and quality assurance.

Mettler Toledo goes a step further by introducing a conveyorised metal detection system that supplements the conventional metal detector with electronic data collection software, providing manufacturers with a fully integrated process solution that enhances compliance and increases production efficiency.

Mettler Toledo’s Safeline conveyors can be seamlessly integrated into a production line to improve the effectiveness of a manufacturer's metal detection program.

Tailored solutions for specific applications

Manufacturers can get a tailored solution to suit their specific production requirements with options ranging from light (9kg) to heavy (50kg) food to non-food applications such as packaging; and compact systems for small spaces (Series 30) to bulk product inspections (Series 200). The solution can be integrated with Safeline's extensive range of metal detectors that come with a longstanding reputation for reliability and stability

The latest addition to the range is Series 90, a wide retracting band system designed specifically for inspecting light to medium weight, multi-lane or randomly presented bakery and confectionery products and packs. Mettler Toledo also offers a design service for bespoke solutions tailored to more demanding applications.

Enhanced features to increase productivity

Enhanced features in Safeline's metal detector systems include reject device options ranging from simple 'stop-on-detection' systems through to fully-automated detect-and-reject systems; pushers and air blast devices for light to medium-weight products, with overhead sweep and diverter arms for heavier products; failsafe system options improving security and ensuring contaminated products are effectively removed from the production line; and choice of finishes and sealing standards available to suit the working environment.

Robust design and safe operation

Safeline’s conveyorised metal detectors are designed to maximise protection to operators during production and also support safe maintenance practices. Safety features in the conveyorised system design include guards manufactured from clear, shatter-proof material without sharp edges, safety valve fitted as standard on all pneumatics, and guarded in-feed and out-feed rollers minimising the risk of finger traps.

Safeline's conveyor systems meet worker health and safety standards including the Machinery Directive 2006/42/EC; are built to robust construction standards; and are manufactured to the European Hygienic Engineering and Design Group (EHEDG) principles. Systems can be supplied with a detailed risk assessment to ensure manufacturers fully comply with these safety standards.

Electronic data collection

All Safeline metal detection systems are compatible with Mettler-Toledo's ProdX data management software, which automatically collects critical inspection process data in one convenient location, significantly reducing the need to interact directly with critical control points (CCPs). ProdX also facilitates faster set-up between production batches and conveys advance warnings generated by product inspection devices of adverse trends that may lead to downtime and threaten the efficiency of the production line.

Safeline’s conveyorised metal detection systems

So much more than a modified transport conveyor, Safeline’s conveyorised system offers an integrated metal detection solution from a single supplier, which enables equipment performance to be maximised. Backed by local support from Mettler-Toledo's global service team, manufacturers can have the confidence that their product inspection equipment will operate efficiently over its lifetime and maximise return on investment.

Jon Denis, Product Manager at Mettler-Toledo Safeline says: "Having an integrated metal detection system provides many benefits to the production line. Whichever conveyor system you choose, integration with the metal detector should enhance the effectiveness of your critical control points and failsafe functionality. Reject mechanisms and due diligence features optimise your metal detection program and support compliance with food safety standards and industry regulations."

Conveyorised metal detection systems provide flexible, integrated handling solutions capable of operating in almost any working environment. Regardless of the nature of the product – wet or dry, chilled or frozen, or loose or packed – an integrated metal detection conveyor system allows manufacturers to resolve any metal contamination related inspection challenge in their production line.

For more information, please visit the Mettler Toledo website.