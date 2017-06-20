French perfumer relies on Mettler Toledo balances

I would like to enquire about Mettler Toledo

A world-renowned parfumeur from France relies on balances from Mettler Toledo for accurate, repeatable and traceable weighing required for their exacting formulation processes.

The perfumery company has a large R&D lab that supports the creation and maintenance of many luxury fragrance brands. Fragrance experts in the lab understand the importance of quality and consistency when it comes to creating high-end products, a key requirement being to develop repeatable formulas with precision. These experts trust Mettler Toledo’s ML-T balances for accurate formulation.

Key features and benefits of Mettler Toledo’s ML-T balances include an impressive 0.01g resolution on a 6kg capacity balance; stabilisation time of two seconds or less enhancing processing speed; flexible connectivity, with the balances connecting to a PC or network via an RS232/Ethernet converter; compact form with optional battery-powered portability saving precious bench space; ergonomic design; and user-friendly 4.5” touchscreen operable through cotton, silicone or latex lab gloves.

A built-in LevelGuide warns lab operators if a balance is not level. Onscreen guidance is provided for quick relevelling using adjustable feet, ensuring weighing is performed only when conditions can provide accuracy.

Having purchased 11 units, the French parfumeur is confident the new ML-T balances will deliver accurate results for years to come.

