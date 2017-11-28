Free drying methods collection for plastics improving moisture analysis

Moisture analysis is an important part of modern plastics manufacturing processes for ensuring quality products. Mettler Toledo is now offering a free collection of halogen moisture analysis drying methods that can help ensure fast, accurate and repeatable results.

The American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM) has included halogen moisture analysis as a standard test method for determination of moisture in plastics by loss in weight in designation D6980-12. However, defining a drying method that fits the standard using a halogen moisture analyser may be difficult.

Mettler Toledo has published a free collection of drying methods for plastics that encompasses standard methods as described by ASTM. This collection will help plastics manufacturers get started with fast, accurate halogen moisture analysis and deliver results in less time.

Accurate moisture analysis in plastics manufacturing contributes to trouble-free compounding and injection moulding, helping enhance surface smoothness and provide ideal mechanical properties.

By providing repeatable results in less time, the Mettler Toledo HX204 halogen moisture analyser is perfect for ensuring accurate halogen moisture analysis on the factory floor or in the quality control lab.

