Search
Home > Best Weighing Company third year in a row
Related Supplier News
White Paper: The importance of calibration for balances and scales
White Paper: The importance of calibration ...
Mettler Toledo has released a new white paper that discusses the importance of calibration tests for balances and scales.
Ensuring compliance in pharma manufacturing with hygienically designed weighing systems
Ensuring compliance in pharma manufacturing ...
Product quality in pharmaceutical manufacturing depends on completely eliminating any scope for cross-contamination.
Mettler Toledo redevelops its online tool selection program
Mettler Toledo redevelops its online ...
Mettler Toledo presents an enhanced version of its online product selection tool, the EasyFinder.

Best Weighing Company third year in a row

By Mettler Toledo 31 May 2017
Supplier News
article image Mettler Toledo is Best Weighing Company three years in a row
logo
1300 659 761

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
Visit Website

Mettler Toledo was announced ‘Best Weighing Company’ by Weighing Review for the third year in a row. The company also registered its fourth straight ‘Best Laboratory Scale/Balance’ win in the 2017 Weighing Review Readers’ Choice Awards.

Mettler Toledo was selected for Weighing Review Readers’ Choice Awards from a field of 36 nominated companies and 61 nominated weighing solutions with votes received from 69 countries. The world-leading weighing brand has been winning in the Best Weighing Company category for the last three years and has also won the Best Laboratory Scale/ Balance since the awards’ inception in 2014.

Mettler Toledo’s XPR micro and ultra-micro balances topped the 2017 laboratory balance/scale award list.

Roberto Tonani, precision balance product manager, weighing and dosing said they were honoured that Mettler Toledo’s weighing expertise, broad product offering, and worldwide service capabilities were recognised by an esteemed group of industry peers.

According to Mr Tonani, the award-winning new generation XPR micro and ultra-micro balances offer 25 per cent better repeatability than typical microbalances through innovative features such as active cooling and ongoing quality assurance checks while smartphone-like touchscreen capabilities and a small bench print make them highly usable for today’s busy lab operators.

Additional XPR benefits include a new weighing pan designed for easier cleaning and a two-screen system that allows flexible placement of the main screen for heightened ergonomics and user convenience.

Learn how Mettler Toledo products and services can help meet day-to-day weighing challenges, or click here for more on XPR micro and ultra-micro balances.

Visit Website
Related Products

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox

Balances weighing solutions Awards Scales