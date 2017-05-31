Best Weighing Company third year in a row

Mettler Toledo was announced ‘Best Weighing Company’ by Weighing Review for the third year in a row. The company also registered its fourth straight ‘Best Laboratory Scale/Balance’ win in the 2017 Weighing Review Readers’ Choice Awards.

Mettler Toledo was selected for Weighing Review Readers’ Choice Awards from a field of 36 nominated companies and 61 nominated weighing solutions with votes received from 69 countries. The world-leading weighing brand has been winning in the Best Weighing Company category for the last three years and has also won the Best Laboratory Scale/ Balance since the awards’ inception in 2014.

Mettler Toledo’s XPR micro and ultra-micro balances topped the 2017 laboratory balance/scale award list.

Roberto Tonani, precision balance product manager, weighing and dosing said they were honoured that Mettler Toledo’s weighing expertise, broad product offering, and worldwide service capabilities were recognised by an esteemed group of industry peers.

According to Mr Tonani, the award-winning new generation XPR micro and ultra-micro balances offer 25 per cent better repeatability than typical microbalances through innovative features such as active cooling and ongoing quality assurance checks while smartphone-like touchscreen capabilities and a small bench print make them highly usable for today’s busy lab operators.

Additional XPR benefits include a new weighing pan designed for easier cleaning and a two-screen system that allows flexible placement of the main screen for heightened ergonomics and user convenience.

Learn how Mettler Toledo products and services can help meet day-to-day weighing challenges, or click here for more on XPR micro and ultra-micro balances.