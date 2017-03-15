XPedite6101 COTS board solution based on Wind River VxWorks 653 platform

The XPedite6101 is integrated with Wind River’s Information Assurance Framework (IAF) to support secure booting for applications requiring enhanced levels of security.

Extreme Engineering Solutions (X-ES) announces the availability of the industry’s first NXP QorIQ T2081 processor-based COTS board solution, the XPedite6101, with a certification-ready multi-core operating system environment, Wind River VxWorks 653 3.0 Multi-core Edition platform.

The XPedite6101 solution is not only fully ARINC 653-compliant, but is also integrated with Wind River’s Information Assurance Framework (IAF) to support secure booting for applications requiring enhanced levels of security.

Secure software enabling a trusted boot environment

The Wind River VxWorks 653 platform enables avionics vendors and hosted-function suppliers to independently develop and deploy multiple applications on a single multi-core hardware platform, supporting rigorous avionics safety standards. These supported standards include RTCA DO-178C for certifying compliance with the applicable airworthiness regulations for the software aspects of airborne systems and equipment, and ARINC 653 for space and time partitioning in safety-critical avionics real-time operating systems (RTOS).

The VxWorks 653 multi-core scheduler enables multiple guest operating systems on a shared compute platform, allowing applications to run in parallel in order to increase compute capacity. In addition, this platform provides fault containment, high portability for lower upgrade costs, reduced development costs with a development suite based on Eclipse, and reduced RTCA DO-178C platform certification time supported by commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) certification evidence.

The enhanced security of this solution is derived from the integration of Wind River’s IAF, which utilises the PowerPC/NXP Trust Architecture, known as the QorIQ Platform Trust Architecture to enable secure boot including a built-in security engine that can hide a One Time Programmable Master Key (OTPMK) in a write-only register. This security engine is ideal for performing cryptographic offload of hashing, encryption, and decryption.

The foundation of the safety and security capabilities of this platform is the VxWorks 653 BSP, which is fully integrated into the trusted boot sequence and is controlled by the IAF, and supports the following capabilities: Four (4) physical cores (threading not supported); Serial ports; ECC support; I²C support (GPIO, TMP102 Ambient Temperature Sensor, ATD6641A Dual Temperature Sensor, AT24CM01 SEEPROM, M41T00 Real-Time Clock); DDR SDRAM: 8 GB board total; 2 GB accessible using VxWorks 653 Multi-core Edition, version 3.0.1.1; PCIe – PCIe controller #1, #3, and #4 on the T2081; Ethernet: Both MEMAC interfaces on the XPedite6101 (MEMAC2 and MEMAC3); 4 GB NAND Flash supported via the CERT HRFS, NAND FTL, MTD, and IFC NAND driver; and Boot from NAND flash (using U-Boot).

This secure and safe software/hardware platform from Wind River and X-ES is an effective way to compress program schedules and reduce cost and risk. It also establishes a very strong foundation for systems that may need RTCA DO-178C certification.

XPedite6101 rugged computing solution: Optimised for data-sensitive applications

The XPedite6101 XMC/PrPMC mezzanine module supports multiple NXP QorIQ processor configurations, a number of I/O ports including Gigabit Ethernet, serial, USB, and SATA, and up to 8 GB of DDR3-1600 ECC SDRAM. When configured to use the T2081 processor, the XPedite6101 maximises performance with eight virtual (four dual-threaded) Power Architecture e6500 cores running at up to 1.8 GHz.

The Wind River VxWorks 653 software platform was specifically developed to comply with rigorous avionics safety standards. The XPedite6101 offers the ideal hardware platform for VxWorks 653 by providing a size, weight, and power (SWaP) optimised computing solution that is perfect for the needs of the military and aerospace industry.

X-ES is represented in Australia and New Zealand by Metromatics .

For further information, please visit the Metromatics website www.metromatics.com.au or call (07) 3868-4255.