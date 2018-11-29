X-ES XPand6215 SFF system for high bandwidth embedded computing

I would like to enquire about Metromatics

The new X-ES XPand6215 SFF system sets a new standard for high-bandwidth data acquisition and signal processing in harsh environments.

Extreme Engineering Solutions (X-ES) has introduced their latest 3U VPX embedded system featuring unparalleled, multi-core processing power and industry-leading functional density in a small form factor (SFF) enclosure.

The XPand6215 features multiple high-speed optical links, an Intel Xeon D-1500 processor, and a Xilinx Kintex UltraScale FPGA to deliver uncompromising performance and reliability in a SWaP-optimised two-slot system. Despite its small lightweight size, it packs maximum functionality into the streamlined two-slot design. The commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) system with rugged chassis hosts two conduction-cooled 3U VPX modules.

One slot contains the XPedite2570, a reconfigurable fibre optic I/O module based on the Xilinx Kintex UltraScale family of FPGAs. The XPedite2570 supplies 12 protocol-independent optical transceivers operating at up to 10.3125 Gb/s, along with 8 GB of DDR4 ECC SDRAM in two channels capable of up to 38 GB/s aggregate bandwidth. The transceivers utilise 50/125 μm multi-mode fibre with MT connectors and are qualified over the full -40°C to +85°C industrial temperature range for reliable performance in extreme environments.

These optical links are paired with a user-programmable Xilinx Kintex UltraScale FPGA, which provides a blend of performance and cost-effectiveness that is ideal for packet processing and DSP- intensive processing in embedded applications.

The second slot contains the XPedite7670, a 3U VPX single board computer based on the Intel Xeon D-1500 family of processors (formerly Broadwell-DE). Available with up to 16 Xeon-class cores in a single, power-efficient System-on-Chip (SoC) package, this processor raises the embedded system performance of the XPand6215 to a new level. Xeon D processors with up to 12 cores offer native extended temperature support with an operating temperature range of -40⁰C to +85⁰C.

The XPedite7670 also provides up to 16 GB of DDR4-2133 ECC SDRAM, while an XPort3305 10 Gigabit Ethernet XMC module installed on the XPedite7670 provides a rugged 10GBASE-SR Ethernet port.

Key features of the XPand6215 also include integrated 28 VDC power supply eliminating the need for an additional power supply slot; memory bay for a removable 6.35cm solid state drive (SSD), adding the option for up to 1 TB of storage; and fully loaded system weighing approximately 4.13kg (with an SSD) or 3.97kg (without an SSD), making it ideal for cutting-edge military and industrial applications that require small, lightweight solutions.

Qualified to the MIL-STD-461E/F, MIL-STD-810, and MIL-STD-704F standards, the XPand6215 has been successfully tested to ensure reliable operation in even the most challenging environments.

X-ES is represented in Australia and New Zealand by Metromatics .

For further information, please visit the Metromatics website, or call (07) 3868-4255.