X-ES introduces high performance 3U OpenVPX SBC

Extreme Engineering Solutions (X-ES) introduces the XPedite7683, a secure, high performance, 3U OpenVPX single board computer based on the Intel Xeon D-1500 family of processors.

Delivering revolutionary processing speeds, the new 3U OpenVPX SBC offers up to 16 Xeon-class cores, up to 32 GB of DDR4-2133 ECC SDRAM, and XMC support, making it an optimal choice for computationally heavy applications requiring maximum data and information protection.

The XPedite7683 integrates SecureCOTS technology with a Microsemi SmartFusion2 security SoC for hosting custom functions to protect data from being modified or observed, providing an ideal solution when stringent security capabilities are required.

The Microsemi SmartFusion2 can control, intercept, and monitor the Xeon D subsystem, implement penalties, and interface to the system through GPIO directly connected to the VPX backplane. Circuit board enhancements and optimised Two-Level Maintenance (2LM) metalwork provide additional protection to the physical hardware.

The XPedite7683 maximises network performance with two 10 Gigabit Ethernet interfaces and two Gigabit Ethernet interfaces. It accommodates up to 32 GB of DDR4-2133 ECC SDRAM in two channels and up to 256 GB of onboard SATA NAND flash in addition to numerous I/O ports, including USB, SATA, and RS-232/422/485 through the backplane connectors. The XPedite7683 provides additional expansion capabilities with an integrated XMC site, which includes an x8 PCIe connection to the Intel Xeon D processor and X12d I/O mapped directly to the VPX backplane connectors.

Wind River VxWorks and X-ES Enterprise Linux Support Packages (XEL) are available. The XPedite7683 uses coreboot, powered by Intel’s Firmware Support Package (FSP), to provide fast boot times and significantly simplify code traceability over legacy BIOS implementations.

Purpose-built to meet the extensive demands of modern, security-conscious computing, XPedite7683 comes standard with integrated SecureCOTS technology to protect critical information and a Microsemi SoC for hosting custom functions.

X-ES is represented in Australia and New Zealand by Metromatics .

For further information, please visit the Metromatics website www.metromatics.com.au or call (07) 3868-4255.