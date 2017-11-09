Weather ready rugged embedded computers

I would like to enquire about Metromatics

Crystal Group has introduced a new range of rugged embedded computers designed specifically for reliable computing in volatile environments. Crystal Group is a leading designer and manufacturer of rugged computer hardware.

Offering a lightweight, compact and scalable solution, Crystal Group’s RE1312 rugged embedded computers are recommended for environments where traditional off-the-shelf computer hardware cannot withstand the shock, vibrations, dust, humidity and extreme temperatures typically found in weather radar observation and remote sensing stations.

One of Crystal Group's solutions for climate, weather and hydro-meteorological applications, the rugged computer features a 1U compact carbon fibre composition construction for low SWaP, and powerful Dual or Quad Core i7 CPU options or 6 core Xeon D processor.

Key features of the RE1312 rugged embedded computers also include wide operating temperature range from -40°C to +60°C with 18V to 36V DC input; and a tough carbon fibre composite frame serving simultaneously as the entire system’s structural backbone and EMI shield.

Crystal Group’s solutions serve diverse industries from transportation, aviation, military and marine to oil and gas and energy distribution sectors.

The Crystal Group is represented in Australia and New Zealand by Metromatics .

For further information, please visit the Metromatics website www.metromatics.com.au or call (07) 3868-4255.